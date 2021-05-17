MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — A mountain lion was captured on video, strolling through a Mission Viejo neighborhood this weekend.
The big cat was seen at about 11:30 p.m. Friday night at the end of Avery Parkway, by the Arroyo Golf Course. Neighbors also captured the mountain lion on camera on Saturday and Sunday.
The mountain lion appeared to be full-grown, with a long tail and no tracking collar.
The neighborhood appears to be have become familiar ground for the mountain lion. The homeowner who captured the video says he set up a camera two weeks ago, after spotting it in his backyard.
Animal control officers told him to call them immediately if the mountain lion returns.