LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1000 block of Imperial Highway.
According to Deputy Eva Jimenez, a male suspect with a gun tried to commit a crime around 9:30 a.m. at the location and armed security shot and killed him.
The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is urged to call LASD’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.