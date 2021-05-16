CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The cause of a fire that burned through a commercial building in east Los Angeles overnight remains under investigation.

The LA County Fire Department tweeted about the fire at Telegraph Road and Woods Avenue, reporting heavy flames and smoke coming from the metal clad building.

It took fire crews, who were hampered by “live wires,” about 90 minutes to extinguish the blaze.  No Injuries were reported.

