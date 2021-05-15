HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The Hollywood Bowl held a free event for frontline workers Saturday, making it the first concert held at the venue since November 2019.
Attendance was kept to 4,000 people, with 85% seats going to fully vaccinated guests. Unvaccinated guests that could show a negative COVID test within the last 72 hours were also allowed. Masks were required for all attendees.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you very much, muchas gracias for all you have been doing and you are doing for us,” LA Philharmonic Conductor Gustavo Dudamel told the crowd.
For many at the venue, it was an emotional night as the strain of the pandemic is still fresh.
“The first few months we didn’t know, we didn’t what this virus is all about,” Liza Linsao, a nurse, told CBSLA’s Laurie Perez.
Another nurse, Maya Wong, buzzed with excitement.
"Oh yeah, this is like very exciting, for all of us especially. We haven't been together for a while," she said.
There will be more free concerts for essential workers before the Hollywood Bowl begins its summer season in July.