PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) – A fresh set of fire engines and crews were rotated in Saturday morning to continue work on a brush fire that has scorched approximately 15 acres in Pacific Palisades, a fire department spokeswoman said.
"Air Ops will resume Saturday, " according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. "A fresh set of fire engines and crews are rotating in Saturday morning to continue work."
LAFD Alert-Update Pacific Palisades Brush Fire – Palisades 1807 N Michael Ln MAP: https://t.co/GjLCqOlCkN FS23; DETAILS: https://t.co/y0qRxw0Sp2
— LAFD (@LAFD) May 15, 2021
The fire ignited in a remote area off Michael Lane and Palisades Court around 10 p.m. Friday, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
The Los Angeles Fire Department has dispatched 72 firefighters to the scene and is receiving assistance from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Prange said.
“There are no structures threatened, no evacuations in place and no injuries reported,” Stewart said. “The weather is cool and wet (with high humidity) and no-to-low winds, which helped hold the fire in check within the `bowl’ it’s in.”
"Last night's firefighting efforts were primarily from the air with LAFD helicopters making continuous water drops until 5 a.m., at which time the aircraft needed to undergo maintenance," she said.
