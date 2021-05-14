LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Trying to dig himself out of a recall rut, Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday said the state budget was in great shape — thanks to a surprise tax windfall from the state’s highest earners — and that most Californians will reap the benefits.

“Families with dependents will receive an additional $500,” he said. “Just one time, not per child.”

Newsom also reviewed plans he laid out earlier this week including direct payments of up to $1,100 to about 67% of all California residents, free pre-kindergarten for all 4-year-old children and $1.5 billion for small businesses hurt by the pandemic.

He also reiterated his plans to spend billions to battle the state’s growing homelessness crisis.

“Yes, we see what you see,” he said. “Those encampments growing all up and down the state of California, we have a direct encampment strategy: $193 million dollars to create supports, create opportunities, to build partnerships, capacity with local government to address the unique and challenging, often vexing issues with encampments.”

One of the governor’s newest initiatives is traffic ticket amnesty for low-income earners going back to 2015.

“To direct $300 million to provide traffic fine forgiveness, a lot of debt that has been owed for fines and fees associated with traffic fines,” Newsom said. “This is for low-income Californians.”

But how is the governor doing with constituents?

Some gave Newsom high praise on Friday.

“A lot of these people have lost so many jobs so many businesses due to the pandemic,” Kim Renteria, a medical assistant who lives in Chatsworth, said. “In that case, he is helping so much on that.”

But others, like Charmaine Diaz from Reseda said he has not done a good job guiding the state through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would have to say a fail,” she said. “I think that he just doesn’t practice what he preaches.”

But one thing people seemed to agree on was the parking ticket issue.

“I think that if you are out there getting parking tickets, you should be paying attention to the signs,” Diaz said.

“I think it should be even to everyone, no matter what your income is,” Renteria said.

And while people are aware of the looming recall election, the consensus was anything but clear with some people telling Political Reporter Tom Wait that they were very angry with how Newsom handled the pandemic and others saying they understood that he was governing in a very challenging time.