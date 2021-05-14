LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Feeling luckier than the SuperLotto jackpot winner who accidentally washed her $26 million ticket to pieces? Then try your luck tonight with a Mega Millions ticket because that jackpot has hit a whopping $430 million.
It's only the second time in history that the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $400 million in the month of May. The jackpot has been growing since someone won back in February.
To win the $430 million jackpot, a ticket must match all five numbers, plus the Mega number. The winner can opt for the cash option — $291.1 million. If one ticket matches all the numbers drawn Friday night, it would be the 11th largest prize in Mega Millions history.
And, in the event a ticket does match all the numbers, make sure to sign it, take a photo of it, then store it in a secure place – preferably not clothes that are headed for a washing machine.
Ticket sales end at 7:45 p.m., and the drawing is at 8 p.m.