FONTANA (CBSLA) – A man died in a horrific crash while driving his Tesla, and now the California Highway Patrol is trying to determine if the computer in the car, which gives it the ability to self-drive, was a factor.
Steven Hendrickson, 35, of Running Springs, posted pictures of his white Tesla on Instagram with hashtags such as #blessed and #lifeisbeautiful a few months before the deadly crash that took his life.
It happened May 5 around 2:35 a.m. on the westbound 210 Freeway in Fontana.
The Tesla plowed into a disabled tractor-trailer, killing Hendrickson. The truck driver and a good Samaritan who stopped to help were seriously injured.
The California Highway Patrol is now investigating the crash and whether or not the self-driving feature of the car had anything to do with the accident.
"There has not been a final determination made as to what driving mode the Tesla was in or if it was a contributing factor to the crash," the CHP said.
CBSLA reached out to Tesla for comment but we have not heard back.