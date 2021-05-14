RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — There was something wild at the UCR Botanic Gardens this week, but it wasn’t the flora or fauna.
A bobcat kitten was spotted exploring the gardens this week, walking carefully over leaves and branches as it approached a staffer who was recording video of the wildcat.READ MORE: Health And Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra Visits Migrant Children Intake Center In Long Beach
“Walk softly and you might see our newest additions to the Gardens!” UCR’s Botanic Gardens officials wrote in a Facebook post.READ MORE: USC Kicks Off Week Of Graduation Celebrations At Coliseum For Classes Of 2020, 2021
The kitten had been roaming the garden with a sibling and its mother this week, but are believed to have already been moved to a safer area, probably with fewer humans. Gardens Director Jodie Holt said adult bobcats are known to roam the grounds and neighboring areas, but generally don’t interact with people, so the sighting was “rare” and “remarkable.”MORE NEWS: LA City Sites To Vaccinate Children 12 And Up Beginning Friday
UCR’s Botanic Gardens is made up of 40 hilly acres in the foothills of the Box Springs Mountains, east of the campus, so staffers say it’s pretty common to see wildlife – including snakes, coyotes, mountain lions and, of course, bobcats.