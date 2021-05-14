LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives have been charged with falsifying a police report in connection with a raid they took part in at an East Los Angeles home back in September of 2018.
The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office reported Friday that 34-year-old Pedro Guerrero-Gonzalez and 41-year-old Noel Lopez were indicted by a grand jury Thursday. Guerrero-Gonzalez was indicted on one felony of filing a false police report, while Lopez was charged with felony perjury.
According to prosecutors, on Sept. 22, 2018 both detectives were involved in a raid on an East L.A. home in which drugs and weapons were found and two men were arrested.
However, investigators learned that Guerrero-Gonzalez falsified another detective’s statement on a police report, claiming that deputies saw one of the suspects throw a case containing a rifle onto the floor.
Based on the falsified report, the charges against the two suspects were dismissed by a judge in September of 2019.
It’s unclear if both detectives are still employed by the sheriff’s department. Both were scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in L.A. County Superior Court in downtown L.A.