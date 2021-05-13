SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – Firefighters rescued one person from a two-alarm house fire which erupted in a Simi Valley neighborhood Thursday morning.
The blaze was reported in the 3300 block of Shenandoah Avenue at about 5 a.m. It was upgraded to a two-alarm response.
Ventura County Fire Department crews responded and rescued one person from the backyard of the home.
As of 5:30 a.m., crews were searching the home for more possible victims.
Crews had slowed the fire’s forward progress, but flames were still burning in hard to reach areas, the fire department said.
The cause and circumstances of the fire were unknown.