LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Friends” fans received some much-anticipated news Thursday when HBO Max announced a May 27 premiere date for the sitcom’s reunion.
"Friends: The Reunion" will feature all six stars of the much-loved comedy; Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.
Aniston shared a short clip on her Instagram page along with a caption saying, “It’s official! The #FriendsReunion premiers May 27 on HBO Max – could we be any more excited?!”
The gathering will originate from Stage 24 at Warner Bros. where the show was filmed.
The reunion special will not be a new episode but a reunion with the show’s cast reminiscing about their time on the set.
According to HBO Max, guests stars will also drop in including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.
