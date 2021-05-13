CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Police are searching for the man who took a French bulldog puppy at gunpoint from its owner in a Craigslist deal gone bad.
The incident happened Wednesday at about 7 p.m. in the 6000 block of Canterbury Drive. Police say the dog's owner had posted an ad on Craigslist, listing the 10-month-old puppy for sale, and agreed to meet at that location to make the transaction.
The dog's owner told police the suspect asked to see the dog walk. So the owner put the dog in the trunk of his car so it could move around. That's when the would-be customer pulled a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband, grabbed the dog and ran away, according to Culver City police.
The suspect was described as a Black man about 25 years old, 5-foot-10 with a thin build, wearing a blue sweater, gray pants and red shoes.
Anyone with information about the puppy or this robbery can contact Culver City police Public Information Officer Assistant Chief Jason Sims at (310) 253-6391 or the department’s watch commander at (310) 253-6202.