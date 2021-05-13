LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In an effort to encourage Latino residents to get inoculated, Mayor Eric Garcetti Thursday launched a bilingual vaccination campaign featuring Angelica Maria, Danny Trejo, Pepe Aguilar, Angela Aguilar and Leonardo Aguilar.
Latino residents in Los Angeles County have one of the lowest vaccination rates. According to L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, as of May 9, 65% of eligible Latinos have been vaccinated.READ MORE: HBO Max Sets May 27 Air Date For 'Friends' Reunion Special
“The goal of this campaign is simple: to get our hard-hit Latino community vaccinated — and help our city and country defeat this pandemic once and for all,” Garcetti said Thursday.
The 30-second Spanish language public service announcement “Vacunate Ya, Los Angeles” will air starting this week on Telemundo 52 Los Angeles/KVEA, Univision Los Angeles KMEX Channel 34 and EstrellaTV’s Los Angeles station KRCA- 62.READ MORE: LA County Refrigerator Program Expands Fresh Produce Offerings In Food Deserts, Cuts Electricity Bills For Small Business Owners
“Equity has always stood at the center of our vaccination efforts, and with this PSA, we are making sure every Angeleno, regardless of ZIP code, knows that these vaccines are safe, effective, free, accessible — and the best way to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
On Monday, Los Angeles began offering appointment-free vaccinations at all of its drive-through locations: Crenshaw Christian, Hansen Dam and Dodger Stadium, which are open Monday through Saturday. Appointments are not required, but people can make them at coronavirus.lacity.org/GetVaccinated.MORE NEWS: Evacuation Alert System To Be Tested At Torrance Beaches Again
