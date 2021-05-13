MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) – A new mass vaccination site will open Friday at the Moreno Valley Mall, on the first floor of the former Sears building, Kaiser Permanente announced Thursday.
The new clinic will run alongside Riverside County's current vaccination site in the same building on the second floor.
The Kaiser Permanente vaccination site will be open to everyone – including children ages 12 to 15 – who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost.
The clinic can administer about 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses daily through either walk-in service or by appointment.
The site will open Friday at 10 a.m. and will operate regularly Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The new site is one of seven Kaiser Permanente COVID-19 vaccination sites serving members and non-members in Riverside County.
Find more information about all Kaiser Permanente COVID-19 vaccine locations here.