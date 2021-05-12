NORWALK (CBSLA) — SuperLotto players better check their old tickets – the winner of a $26 million jackpot has until Thursday to claim their prize.
The California Lottery says a winning SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $26 million was sold at the ARCO AM/PM at 10602 E. Imperial Highway in Norwalk on Nov. 14, 2020.
Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days to claim a prize, so the deadline for this $26 million ticket is Thursday. Lottery officials say that winners should sign their tickets immediately and store it in a secure place before turning it in.
The pandemic shut down several California Lottery offices, but district offices have reopened for secure claim drop-off and appointments must be scheduled in advance online. Prizes can also be claimed by mail. Current pandemic guidelines are available on the California Lottery website.
If the jackpot goes unclaimed, the funds will go toward California schools.