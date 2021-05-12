SOUTH GATE (CBSLA) – One man was killed and a second wounded in a shooting in South Gate Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. in the 8900 block of Elizabeth Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
South Gate police responded to find two men with multiple gunshot wounds. They were rushed to local hospitals, where one man died. He was not identified.
The other victim’s condition was not known, the sheriff’s department said. Both men were in the 20s.
There was no suspect information and no word on a motive.