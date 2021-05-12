LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Governor Gavin Newsom made several stops around the state Wednesday, announcing new initiatives like free school for preschoolers and stimulus payments for California residents as a result of a $76 billion surplus, while the recall election looms.
"Right now, he is doing very well," Jack Pitney, a political analyst and professor of politics, told CBSLA's Tom Wait. "Number one, he has great fiscal news to report, an enormous budget surplus. There's some discussion about what to do with it, but that's a great problem to have."
Newsom’s recall opponents are also campaigning. Republican candidate, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, was on the stump in Downey Wednesday to unveil his plan to help California working families.
"If you're an individual making $50,000 or less or a family making $100,000 or less, you will pay no state income taxes," Faulconer said at the event.
The former mayor went on to criticize Newsom and the Democrats, saying they’ve made the state “too unaffordable.”
"Faulconer has a couple of problems. Number one, it doesn't look as if the recall has a strong chance of passing. Number two, the polls indicate he's running neck and neck with John Cox. Among ordinary voters," Pitney said, "nobody knows who he is north of Legoland."
Gubernatorial hopeful Caitlyn Jenner was called out by Politico after she told CNN earlier in the week that she didn’t vote for former president Donald Trump in 2020. Politico said that it confirmed with the LA County Registrar that Jenner did vote, though what issues and who she voted for or against was not reported.