LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías pitched seven stellar innings of two-hit ball, Matt Beaty drove in three runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 7-1 on Wednesday night for their first back-to-back victories in 25 days.

Max Muncy homered for the second straight game for the defending World Series champions, who opened a nine-game homestand by sweeping this two-game interleague series and interrupting their 3 1/2-week stretch of mostly terrible play.

Urías (5-1) bounced back superbly from last weekend in Anaheim, where he took his first loss since 2019. The hero of the Dodgers’ championship-clinching victory retired Seattle’s first 13 hitters and yielded only two singles and a walk, striking out six.

Beaty had a two-run double in the fourth, and he added an RBI single during the Dodgers’ four-run fifth in a rally that began with Muncy’s two-run homer.

Justin Dunn (1-1) pitched three solid innings before coming apart in the fourth for Seattle, which finished a five-game road trip with four straight defeats. Dylan Moore had an RBI single for the Mariners, who managed just two singles in their 11th loss in 16 games.

The Mariners are thrilled to say goodbye to Urías, who is 2-0 against Seattle this season with 17 strikeouts and just three hits allowed over 14 innings.

Mookie Betts got the game’s first hit with a two-out double in the third, but the Dodgers didn’t rally until Justin Turner and Muncy opened the fourth with walks.

Beaty eventually drove them both home with a bases-loaded double to right, chasing Dunn. The Dodgers’ versatile backup has 14 RBIs in his seven May starts, and he’s 5 for 7 with 11 RBIs this season with the bases loaded.

Ty France poked a one-out single through the left side to break up Urías’ perfect game bid in the fifth, and he scored on Moore’s short single.

Muncy reached base four times and scored three runs. He singled and eventually scored on pinch-hitter AJ Pollock’s single in the seventh.

