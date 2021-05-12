CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A man holding two knives barricaded himself in a home in North Hollywood Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Alcove Avenue. Officers said a man not wearing a shirt and holding a pair of knives forced his way into a home and refused to come out.

The residents of the home got out safely as police tried to get the man out of the home.

As of 10:20 p.m. the suspect was still barricaded in the home.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 