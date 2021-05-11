LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 24-year-old man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to setting a fire at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Topanga Station over the weekend.
Jonathon Rosin, of Canoga Park, pleaded not guilty to one felony count each of use of destructive device and explosive to injure/destroy and arson or an inhabited structure or property, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.
According to prosecutors, Rosin threw a Molotov cocktail into the window of the station early Sunday morning. There were no injuries reported.
“Everyone should feel safe in their workplace and that includes police officers,” District Attorney Gascón said. “We will not tolerate brazen acts of violence directed at anyone.”
Rosin is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on June 22.
LAPD said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.