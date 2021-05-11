CORONA (CBSLA) — The hood is crumpled in, the power window does not roll up and the body has a do-it-yourself paint job.

“Honda’s don’t stop,” Samantha Raahauge, the car’s owner, said.

She’s been working on getting a better car for herself and her daughter.

“For right now though, she’s doing a great job,” Raahauge said.

So when she found a stranger in the front seat of her 2007 Honda Civic trying to jam a shaved key into the ignition and steal the vehicle, she was infuriated.

“Look at my car,” she said. “It’s sh*tty! And I work hard! And this [expletive] is out there stealing sh*tty cars, knowing that the person who owns that car probably doesn’t make a lot of money. It just hit me wrong.”

And so, she punched him right in the face through her broken window.

“I don’t know if it was God’s fist or Thor’s hammer,” Raahauge said. “But it was a good one.”

The man was so scared he climbed out of the passenger’s side door, but she chased him around the car and all the way down the sidewalk.

“I basically went into full beast mode and said, ‘You ain’t gonna run away from me now,'” she said.

The entire ordeal was caught on camera where Raahauge worked at Crown and Stash Barbershop at the Dos Lagos Shopping Center in Corona.

Police said by the time they got there, the suspect was long gone.

Raahauge said she cares less about the $500 car than a prized possession inside of it.

“I had her first Gi that she ever had that was custom in the car,” she said holding up the uniform. “I think that’s the only thing I would have been really upset about.”

Raahauge said she has always told her daughter, who takes jiu-jitsu classes, to always stand up for herself.

As for the thief, she said she doesn’t care if he’s caught.

“Like I said, I’m good,” she said. “I did what I did and, yeah, no regrets.”

Authorities, on the other hand, want anyone with information about the would-be car thief to give the Corona Police Department a call.