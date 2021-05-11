BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) – The male driver of a stolen U-Haul lead authorities on a two-hour pursuit that began in Orange County and made its way into Los Angeles County and back again Tuesday morning, traversing several area freeways in the process, before the U-Haul caught fire in Bellflower and the suspect was captured while trying to escape.

The pursuit began at around 4:50 a.m. in Buena Park involving a U-Haul which was towing a trailer, according to California Highway Patrol.

Buena Park police officers started the chase, which made its way from the westbound 91 Freeway to the northbound 605 Freeway, and then onto the westbound 60 Freeway. The chase then wound its way onto the northbound 5 Freeway in Pasadena.

California Highway Patrol took over the chase at one point.

The suspect briefly exited the freeway in Los Feliz, and then jumped back onto the southbound 5 Freeway a little after 5:30 a.m. The U-Haul made its way south into Commerce in southeast L.A. County.

By 6 a.m., the chase has wound its way back onto the eastbound 91 Freeway in Cerritos.

The suspect made his way south into Anaheim, where he again briefly exited the freeway and then jumped back onto the westbound 91 Freeway. The suspect continued to drive despite hitting spike strips and losing both front wheels.

The front passenger tire caught fire at around 6:30 a.m., but the suspect refused to stop, continuing to move on the westbound 91 Freeway in Cerritos.

A little after 6:45 a.m. the entire cab caught fire in Bellflower. The suspect exited the freeway at Bellflower Boulevard, jumped out of the truck and tried to make a run for it.

A few minutes before 7 a.m., he was found and captured by CHP officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies a few blocks away.

Meanwhile, L.A. County Fire Department crews arrived and extinguished the U-Haul fire.

The name of the suspect and the charges he might face were not confirmed.