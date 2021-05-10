CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) — Several people were detained Monday night after an off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy’s vehicle was struck and damaged by a pellet gun.
There were also reports that a Santa Clarita city transit bus was also struck by a pellet.
Following the shootings, deputies saw a person running into an encampment in the Santa Clara riverbed and subsequently detained an unspecified number of people.
Following the shootings, deputies saw a person running into an encampment in the Santa Clara riverbed and subsequently detained an unspecified number of people.

The deputies also recovered what appeared to be a rifle from the scene.
There were no reports of injuries, though the sheriff’s department asked people to stay away from the area as the investigation continued.
