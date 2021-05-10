CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Canyon Country, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Pellet Gun, Santa Clarita Valley

CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) — Several people were detained Monday night after an off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy’s vehicle was struck and damaged by a pellet gun.

There were also reports that a Santa Clarita city transit bus was also struck by a pellet.

READ MORE: Judge: LAPD Must Restrict Use Of Less Lethal Projectile Launchers

Following the shootings, deputies saw a person running into an encampment in the Santa Clara riverbed and subsequently detained an unspecified number of people.

The deputies also recovered what appeared to be a rifle from the scene.

READ MORE: 2 Injured After Vehicle Falls Nearly 300 Feet Into Embankment Off Angeles Forest Highway

There were no reports of injuries, though the sheriff’s department asked people to stay away from the area as the investigation continued.