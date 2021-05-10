LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 24-year-old man was arrested on allegations of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Los Angeles police station early Sunday morning in Canoga Park.
The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. at the LAPD Topanga Community Police Station in the 21500 block of Schoenborn Street, according to Los Angeles police.
The suspect, Jonathon Rosin, was seen on CCTV cameras approaching the front doors of the station and throwing a Molotov cocktail at the front window.
Several officers who witnessed the attack chased the suspect down the street and arrested him at Canoga Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard, police said.
An LAPD supervisor extinguished the flames, police said.
Rosin was arrested on a count of igniting and explosive. He is being held on $500,000 bail .
Los Angeles police and L.A. Fire Department arson detectives are investigating. The extent of the damage to the building was unclear. No one was hurt.