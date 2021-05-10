LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new billboard is urging Angelenos to get their COVID-19 vaccines so they can “live long and prosper.”
The family of the late Leonard Nimoy, of “Star Trek” fame, has teamed up with the L.A. Health Care plan to launch the new vaccination campaign. Nimoy died in 2015 after a battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and dedicating the last few years of his life to raising awareness about the progressive lung disease.READ MORE: Chipotle To Increase Wages To Average Of $15 Per Hour By Late June
Julie Nimoy, the late actor’s daughter, says she believes her father would have been an outspoken proponent of mask use and vaccination against COVID-19, which has ravaged the lungs of millions.READ MORE: Deep-Sea Pacific Footballfish, Typically Found At Depths Of More Than 3,000 Feet, Washes Up On Crystal Cove Beach
“The phrase ‘Live Long and Prosper’ spreads a message that my dad strongly believed in – not only for a long and healthy life, but it also represents peace, tolerance, diversity and unity,” she said in a statement.MORE NEWS: Off-Duty LAPD Officer Arrested During Family Disturbance In Inglewood
One of the first billboards will go up near Broadway and Casanova Street in Elysian Park.