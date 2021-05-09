LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “We stand at a critical juncture in our fight to end this pandemic,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti Sunday, announcing that Los Angeles will offer appointment-free COVID-19 vaccines at all city-run sites and open two additional night clinics.
For a second week in a row, the city indicated that it was prepared to administer over a quarter-million vaccinations, and the additional efforts were intended to expand access for Angelenos.
"Our vaccines are safe and effective, and we will continue working to get shots into the arms of our local families, protect ourselves and our loved ones, and start Los Angeles on the road to health, economic growth, and a lasting recovery," said Garcetti in a news release.
At its fixed sites from Monday through Saturday, the city starting Monday will add an appointment-free option at all of its drive-through locations.
The locations include: Crenshaw Christian, Hansen Dam, and Dodger Stadium. Pre-registration is not required. For more information. visit coronavirus.lacity.org/GetVaccinated.
Additionally, mass vaccination sites will open at Pierce College and L.A. Southwest College from 8am until 8pm, administering vaccinations after regular working hours to residents in under-vaccinated regions of Los Angeles.