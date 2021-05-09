TUSTIN (CBSLA) — A 67-year-old man from Irvine died Sunday after his vehicle collided with a guardrail on the side of a road in Tustin.
The crash was reported just before noon in the area of Moffett Drive under the Jamboree overpass, police said.READ MORE: LA To Offer Appointment-Free COVID-19 Vaccines At City-Run Sites
It was then that police received calls of a solo-vehicle accident.READ MORE: Flower Shortage Drives Up Costs This Mother's Day
When they arrived, they located one driver who had died at the scene.
Police said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.MORE NEWS: 2 Men Killed In Compton After Being Shot
Anyone with information was asked to call Officer Newell at (714) 573-3218