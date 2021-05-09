(CBSLA) – This Mother’s Day we’re celebrating Mom!

Chef Curtis Stone

At Curtis Stone’s restaurant Gwen in Hollywood, we learn about his special relationship with his mother, Lozza, and one of his favorite childhood memories – her baking delicious corn muffins. Follow along as we make the muffins, then try them for yourself as Curtis has kindly offered to share this wonderful recipe with our CBSLA viewers. Download the recipe HERE. And when you bake them, take a photo and tag @hostericaolsen and @cbsla. Happy baking!

Gwen is not yet open for indoor dining but will be soon. In the meantime, you can enjoy the Gwen Marketplace for pre-prepared meals, butcher cuts, and specialty pantry items. For up-to-date information on the restaurant and marketplace, visit gwenla.com.

LA Chargers RB, Joshua Kelley

Running back Joshua Kelley was drafted to the LA Chargers in 2020, and his mom couldn’t be happier. A hometown team means she gets to continue watching her son from the stands, just like when he was a little boy. His successful career at UCLA, after transferring from UC Davis, brought the spotlight to his talent. Josh attributes his work ethic and positive attitude to his mom and plans to transfer those qualities to the field in the upcoming NFL season. Learn more about Joshua Kelley and the team and this year’s schedule at chargers.com.