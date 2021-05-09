MALIBU (CBSLA) – On Saturday, a balcony at a Malibu residence collapsed with more than a dozen young people on it, sending them some 15-feet to the rocks and sand below. At least four people were taken to the hospital and several others were treated at the scene.
The home has now been declared uninhabitable by local officials.
The homeowner, who rented the house out over the weekend, told CBSLA that there were only supposed to be six people at the residence. She said she learned from neighbors Saturday that there were far more than that. She said she then called the house and, over the course of three hours, tried to get to everyone to leave.
At around 5 p.m., with an estimated 15 people on the deck, far more than it’s meant to hold, gave way. Party-goers fell 15-feet, landing on rocks, broken glass, sand and splintered wood.
"It's problematic living on the ocean. It's scary," Jared Enngren, a neighbor and property manager, told CBSLA's Jake Reiner.
Enngren said he got a good look at the collapsed deck from his property, saying that there really shouldn’t have been more than eight people on the deck.
“I just went and looked at it. It’s very scary. They’re lucky,” he said.
LA County Fire Officials had no update Sunday about the party-goers transported to the hospital, and the LA County Sheriff's Department has not, at least for the moment, signaled that there will be an investigation.