LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As businesses begin to reopen after the pandemic took a major toll on finances, companies are searching intently for applicants to fill their open roles.
SoFi Stadium is looking to fill more than 3,000 part-time event-day jobs. Available positions include food and beverage vendors, guest services, parking, ticket operations, crowd management and security among others.
Seats filled quickly inside the stadium, which is home to the L.A. Rams and the Chargers, where job applicants filled out paperwork in hopes of propelling their careers.
There will be a series of in-person job fairs from May 7 through May 23.
People from all across Southern California with varying skillsets are encouraged to come out to the job fair, and so far, the turnout has been large.
Economists say the job fair is a sign of economic growth, but that rebuilding the economy will be a lengthy process.
Applicants interested in attending the fairs are required to register in advance.