STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — French bulldogs rescued from China arrived Friday in the Southland.
Melissa Bacelar, CEO of Wagmore Pets, said the pups were actually rescued a year ago, but were stuck in Asia due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"I got a phone call telling me that if they didn't get out in the next couple of weeks they wouldn't be able to get out because they're all short-nose dogs," she said. "And I thought it seemed completely ridiculous that a bunch of Frenchies were stuck in the middle of Asia when here in California people are getting assaulted for their Frenchies."
The canines arrived Friday afternoon at Van Nuys airport. Before being put up for adoption, the dogs will be microchipped and caught up to date on all of their shots.
Those interested in learning more about adopting one of the dogs can do so on the Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue website.