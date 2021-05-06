UPLAND (CBSLA) – A woman was found stabbed to death on a residential street in Upland Thursday morning and a man has been taken into custody.
The stabbing occurred sometime before 9 a.m. The woman was discovered in the 1200 block of Adriana Way, a cul-de-sac.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, Upland police report. She was not identified.
It’s unclear exactly where the stabbing itself took place or if the woman lived in the area.
A man was later detained nearby, police said. His relationship to the victim was unclear.
Police shut down Mountain Avenue and between 16th and 18th streets for the investigation.