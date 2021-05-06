CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A stolen car being pursued by Los Angeles police crashed into a tree along the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Thursday morning.

May 6, 2021. (CBSLA)

The crash occurred a little after 10 a.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway at Burbank Boulevard.

An LAPD spokesperson told CBSLA that officers were pursuing a stolen car. The condition of the driver after the crash was not confirmed. An ambulance was called to the scene.

Several northbound lanes were shut down.

The exact circumstances which sparked the pursuit were unclear.