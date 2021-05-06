LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A robbery suspect has surrendered after leading police in a pursuit, then trying to lose them by jumping walls and roofs in North Hollywood.
The chase was first reported at about 10 a.m. in the area of Oxnard and Vineland, but the suspect abandoned his vehicle and took off on foot. He was later spotted on top of a block wall in the area of Ensign and Irwin in North Hollywood.
There are reports the suspect tried to break into a home in the area.
The suspect at one point paused to lean on the roof of a neighboring business, smoke a cigarette, and and talk on his phone. At one point, he appeared to make a video call.
Several LAPD squad cars surrounded the area, and by about 12:15 p.m., the suspect climbed down from the wall, and walked into a parking lot to surrender to officers.