BUENA PARK (CBSLA) – The famous Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park is giving a sneak peak Thursday of its upcoming reopening, just in time to celebrate its 100th anniversary.
The theme park will reopen to season passholders Thursday, two weeks ahead of its grand reopening to the entire public on May 21.
Meanwhile, Knott’s Soak City Waterpark is reopening May 29, it was announced Wednesday.
Among some of the highlights for the 100th anniversary celebration is a brand new ride, Knott’s Beary Tales: Return to the Fair, a 4D interactive dark ride.
“We’re celebrating what we call ‘Their Knott’s Berry Farm,’ the memories of what happened in their teen lives, and their families lives,” Merchandise Manager Karl Bush told CBSLA Thursday. “So bringing back Beary Tales, one of our iconic rides that we’ve ever had, has big help for us, it’s amazing.”
Knott’s Summer Nights will also return with live music and special food offerings.
The anniversary celebration runs through Sept. 6.
Per state guidelines, reservations must be made in advance and tickets are only available to California residents. Capacity is limited to 25% and visitors must wear face coverings. Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased here.
Knott’s Berry Farm started as a roadside berry stand and chicken dinner restaurant in the 1920s before evolving in a theme park.