HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Fire Department units are extinguishing a brush fire that erupted near the eastbound Century (105) Freeway in Hawthorne.
The fire broke out around 5:20 p.m. Thursday.
The second, third, and fourth lanes and the Prairie Avenue offramp from the freeway are closed.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)