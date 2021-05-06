LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Beverly Hills Police Department Thursday arrested a man suspected in more than 30 Los Angeles-area burglaries.
Earlier in the day, the Los Angeles Police Department put out a tweet asking if anyone had surveillance video of the suspected masked bandit.READ MORE: Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Florida’s Controversial Voting Bill
It was odd this burglar's mouth was always open when seen on video surveillance. When he was caught breaking into another home we discovered why. He has been linked to 30+ burglaries across the LA area, and 7 in @LAPDPacific. Alert us if you have video of this burglar. pic.twitter.com/J0l32fd12O
— LAPD Pacific (@LAPDPacific) May 6, 2021READ MORE: SoFi Stadium Looking To Fill More Than 3,000 Part-Time Positions With Job Fairs Being Held This Month
“It was odd this burglar’s mouth was always open when seen on surveillance video,” the department wrote. “When he was caught breaking into another home we discovered why.”MORE NEWS: Yellow Tier Reopenings Still Cause Challenges For LA Bars, Restaurants
The tweet included images of the suspect wearing a mask as well as a photo of the mask.