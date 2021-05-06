CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Beverly Hills Police Department Thursday arrested a man suspected in more than 30 Los Angeles-area burglaries.

Earlier in the day, the Los Angeles Police Department put out a tweet asking if anyone had surveillance video of the suspected masked bandit.

“It was odd this burglar’s mouth was always open when seen on surveillance video,” the department wrote. “When he was caught breaking into another home we discovered why.”

The tweet included images of the suspect wearing a mask as well as a photo of the mask.