MOORPARK (CBSLA) – A driver died after colliding into an ambulance in a wrong-way crash on the 118 Freeway in Moorpark late Tuesday night.
The crash occurred on the 118 Freeway near Balcom Canyon Road at approximately 10 p.m.
A sedan traveling westbound on the freeway suddenly veered into oncoming traffic, colliding into an ambulance which was going east, California Highway Patrol reports.
The driver of the sedan died at the scene. The victim was not identified.
The driver of the ambulance was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation, CHP reports.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.