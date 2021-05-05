CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Moorpark

MOORPARK (CBSLA) – A driver died after colliding into an ambulance in a wrong-way crash on the 118 Freeway in Moorpark late Tuesday night.

May 5, 2021. (CBSLA)

The crash occurred on the 118 Freeway near Balcom Canyon Road at approximately 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Report: LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Being Considered For India Ambassadorship

A sedan traveling westbound on the freeway suddenly veered into oncoming traffic, colliding into an ambulance which was going east, California Highway Patrol reports.

READ MORE: Oversight Board Upholds Trump Suspension From Facebook

The driver of the sedan died at the scene. The victim was not identified.

The driver of the ambulance was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation, CHP reports.

MORE NEWS: One Killed In Big-Rig Wreck On 210 Freeway In Fontana

The cause of the crash is under investigation.