FONTANA (CBSLA) – One man was killed and two others were seriously hurt when a Tesla slammed into an overturned semi-truck on the 210 Freeway in Fontana early Wednesday morning.
The chain of events started on the westbound 210 Freeway near Citrus Avenue at 2:35 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.
When a semi-truck overturned on the freeway, a passing motorist stopped and tried to help the driver out of his truck.
As the good Samaritan was helping extricate the driver, a Tesla slammed into both him and the semi-truck.
The driver of the Tesla, a 35-year-old man from Running Springs, died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
The truck driver, a 50-year-old man, and the good Samaritan, a 30-year-old man, both from San Bernardino, were rushed to local hospitals with major injuries, CHP reported.
All but one lane of the westbound 210 Freeway was shut down for several hours and traffic was backed up for miles. The freeway was fully reopened a little after 10 a.m.