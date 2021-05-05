PASADENA (CBSLA) — Pasadena will reopen four of its library branches for in-person service next week and expand hours at two others.
On Tuesday, the Linda Vista library at 1281 Bryant St. and the San Rafael branch at 1240 Nithsdale Road will both reopen.
The Lamanda Park library at 140 S. Altadena Drive and the Santa Catalina branch at 999 E. Washington Blvd. will open their doors the next day.
Visitors will be able to browse the book collections, check-out materials, use public computers and access printing and copying services.
All locations will operate at reduced capacity and visitors will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Meanwhile Tuesday, two other branches will expand their hours for in-person services.
The Hastings branch at 3325 E. Orange Grove Blvd. will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The La Pintoresca branch will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
On Monday, the reopened Pasadena Central Library was abruptly closed again due to seismic safety issues.
City officials said the library's services and programs will be redirected to other locations.
