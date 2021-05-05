TARZANA (CBSLA) – A nationwide shortage of pool products is making chlorine tablets and propane tanks hard to come by and increasing prices right as the summer months approach.
"In this heat, if you don't take care of your pool properly algae will start growing," said David Sarafyan, a pool supply store employee. "Your pool will pretty much become a swamp."
The average price of chlorine tablets for swimming pools has doubled since last year.
Chlorine tablets, which are easier to use and more eco-friendly than liquid, are hard to come by in Los Angeles.
“They doubled the price,” said Pablo Bautista, a pool serviceman. “The customer doesn’t want to pay for that.”
The pandemic created a higher demand for tablets as families with backyard pools stayed at home.
On top of that, a fire at a major Louisiana manufacturing plant knocked production offline, causing prices to rise.