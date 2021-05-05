LOMA LINDA (CBSLA) — For the first time in more than a year, Loma Linda University Medical Center Wednesday had zero COVID-19 patients.
“This is a historic day, accentuated by the tireless commitment of our caregivers and the support of our community,” the hospital said in a statement. “Today, treating zero for the virus feels like a miracle.”READ MORE: Pasadena, Long Beach Enact Eased Yellow Tier Rules Including Reopening Of Indoor Bars; LA County Waits For Thursday
READ MORE: At Least 1 Killed In Gramercy Park Shooting
Today marks the first time since March 2020 that @LLUMedCenter is treating ZERO #COVID19 patients. At the peak, our Medical Center was treating more than 200 patients with COVID-19 during the winter surge. Today, treating zero for the virus feels like a miracle. pic.twitter.com/thA9ztsN7x
— Loma Linda U. Health (@LLUHealth) May 5, 2021
There were more than 200 COVID-19 patients being treated at the facility during the virus’ peak, according to the hospital.
In December, the Loma Linda University Health System said all of its San Bernardino County hospital ICU beds were full as the pandemic raged out of control through the Southland.
And in January of this year, the state sent fire and rescue paramedics and EMTs across Southern California, including to Loma Linda as the region’s available ICU capacity fell to 0%.MORE NEWS: LAPD Officer Arrested On Suspicion Of Possession Of Child Pornography
Wednesday’s announcement was the latest in a line of recent good news regarding the pandemic, with test positivity rates continuing to fall or stabilize across the region and vaccination rates continuing to rise.