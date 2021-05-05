LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A runway and two taxiways on the south side of the Los Angeles International Airport airfield have reopened after undergoing a $17.3 million renovation, the airport announced Wednesday.
Crews removed about 7,000 feet of the runway’s asphalt surface and on Taxiways H6 and H7.READ MORE: Huntington Beach Installs Beach Access-Mat Near Pier Providing Greater Access For People With Limited Mobility
They also installed new LED runway centerline lights and replaced the runway concrete approach slabs at the bridge over Sepulveda Boulevard.
“Los Angeles World Airports is working constantly to find efficiencies in our modernization and maintenance, and the rapid rehabilitation of Runway 7R/25L shows our capability to work smarter, while minimizing impacts on airport operations,” said Bernardo Gogna, chief development officer for the airport.READ MORE: Pasadena, Long Beach Enact Eased Yellow Tier Rules Including Reopening Of Indoor Bars; LA County Waits For Thursday
When construction began on Feb. 26, the runway, typically used for arriving flights, was temporarily closed. Construction was completed a day ahead of schedule, LAX officials said.
To make up for the lost runway, the airport converted the parallel Runway 7L/25R to be used for both departures and arrivals.MORE NEWS: At Least 1 Killed In Gramercy Park Shooting
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)