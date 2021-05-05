LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on impaired driving as people across the Southland celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will have additional officers and deputies on patrol looking for impaired drivers.
The LAPD will conduct additional patrols from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. in the Hollenbeck, Foothill, and Hollywood areas and from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. in the southeast area.
The department will also have a traffic checkpoint at Manchester and Budlong avenues in South L.A. from 6 p.m.-11 p.m.
Both departments are encouraging anyone who will be drinking to find a sober ride home.
They are also reminding the public that in addition to alcohol, drugs may also impair, including marijuana, and to check medications and avoid driving after use if there is a "do not operate heavy machinery," "may cause drowsiness" or other warning labels.
