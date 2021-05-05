LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a boy in the Florence-Graham neighborhood of South Los Angeles Friday.
The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. Friday in the 6600 block of Holmes Avenue, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies arrived on scene to find a boy with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff’s department said.
He was identified as Jesus Gutierrez, 17. The Simon Rodia High School student was crossing the street with his older brother when someone pulled up in an SUV and opened fire.
“He was just a kid,” said one neighbor. “It’s tragic that people come around and do these things and can get away with it.”
No arrests have been made. There was no suspect information or word on a motive.
The exact circumstances of the shooting were not confirmed.
The LASD said they have investigated 108 murders in 2021, a 111% increase from this time last year.
The coroner’s office is reporting more than 250 homicides in 2021.
If you would like to donate to Gutierrez’s family to help with funeral costs, click on their GoFundMe page.