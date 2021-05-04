UPLAND (CBSLA) — Fire crews Tuesday battled a blaze at an apartment building in the 900 block of West 7th Street in Upland.
According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the blaze started at about 2:45 p.m. in the shared attic space of a two-story apartment building.
“It went by really fast,” Debra Perez, a victim, said. “It started upstairs in one of the corner apartments, and then it rushed to the middle and then it just went all the way around until they were able to stop it.”
Firefighters said the large attic space combined with local winds to create conditions for the fire to spread.
“It really pushed it really quick through there,” Mike McClintock, with the fire department, said. “So, a lot of damage.”
The department said one firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a heat-related injury, and an unknown number of pets died in the blaze.
It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire.