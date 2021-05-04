SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A fight broke out Tuesday night following a multi-car crash in the 5400 block of South Figueroa in South Los Angeles.
Authorities said four vehicles were involved in the crash, including one that was overturned in the street and another overturned on the sidewalk where a pole had been knocked down.READ MORE: 'We Failed These Young Men': Hearing Held On 2020 Training Accident Off San Clemente Island That Killed 8 Marines, 1 Sailor
There were no immediate reports of serious injuries resulting from the crash, just two minor injuries.READ MORE: LA County To Move Into Yellow Tier Thursday; Bars Can Reopen Indoor Operations
Shortly after the crash, two people got into a physical fight that was then broken up by Los Angeles Police Department officers.MORE NEWS: Fire Crews Extinguish 3-Alarm Fire At Upland Apartment Complex, 51 Units Damaged
It was not immediately clear if they were involved in the crash or if they were bystanders.