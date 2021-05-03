LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Children were allowed back on Los Angeles Unified School District playgrounds Monday in another sure sign of improving coronavirus conditions.

A kindergartener in a puffy yellow vest did a happy dance as he and his classmates helped LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner take down the caution tape from around the playground equipment at Kenter Canyon Charter School in Brentwood.

“I like it, cause we can play everywhere and we can see all our friends having fun,” student Mathias Shamsian said.

LAUSD campuses had just reopened last month for in-person learning, but with a hybrid schedule to allow for adequate physical distancing. And even though playgrounds aren’t fully risk-free, conditions in Los Angeles County – which is poised to improve into the yellow tier, the least restrictive in the state’s reopening schedule – school officials felt it was important enough to risk it.

“It’s part of the joy of learning. It’s a joy being with friends, being outside, getting the Legos out, and playing on the playground,” Beutner said.

Beutner joined in some of the students’ fun, hanging with them on the bars and taking a turn down the slide.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been on the slide, I forgot how much fun it was,” Beutner said.

The students were not generally vigilant about observing physical distance guidelines, so the district is limiting playground time to one class at a time, wearing masks, and washing their hands before and after play.