CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker will debut as the guest host of “Jeopardy!” Monday evening.
During his two-week tenure, Whitaker will match the contestant winnings as a donation to the Media Fellowship House.READ MORE: Search Suspended After San Diego Smuggling Boat Wreck Leaves At Least 3 Dead
The Media Fellowship House in the Philadelphia suburb of Media, Pennsylvania, focuses on creating programs, organizing coalitions and facilitating conversations that promote diversity and understanding with a focus on fair housing, education and racial justice advocacy work.
When CNN anchor Anderson Cooper guest hosted, a contribution of $138,197 was made to Justice Defenders, which trains paralegals and lawyers in Africa.
For Cooper’s first week as guest host, “Jeopardy!” donated $118,000 to Hospital Albert Schweitzer Haiti.READ MORE: LA Sends Emergency Alert To Cell Phones Urging Residents To Get Vaccinate
Recently, “Jeopardy!” has donated $992,127 to charities designated by guest hosts.
“Jeopardy!” is turning to guest hosts to fill the role held by Alex Trebek after his passing on Nov. 8 from pancreatic cancer.
The final group of guest hosts will be “Good Morning America” hosts George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts; actor LeVar Burton; David Faber, a co-host of the CNBC business show “Squawk on the Street,” and Fox Sports broadcaster Joe Buck.MORE NEWS: County Claims Vanessa Bryant Lacks Legal Basis To Sue Deputies Over Crash Site Photos In New Filing
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)